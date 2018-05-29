BOISE -- The City of Boise is gearing up to host another Summer X Games qualifier from Rhodes Skate Park in downtown Boise on June 15 and 16.

Last year was a hit, with thousands and thousands of people attended the weekend event. This year, the City of Boise says, it will be bigger and better.

Outside of the competition aspect, this year the city is enhancing the festival part of the weekend with more vendors, activities, live music and a new family fun zone.

After such a successful event last year, Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway says there is some pressure to elevate the event even more.

"We want to always raise that bar for any event we do in the City of Boise, we felt last year was an awesome experience and an awesome event that we put on, said Holloway. “So this year it has to be better than last year or we won't be able to do these events. So, the bar has been set, we've raised it, and were hoping to exceed it again this year."

Like the 2017 event, the 2018 Park Qualifier is part of the Road to X Games series and will feature three disciplines: Men’s Skateboard Park, Women’s Skateboard Park and BMX Park.

The top six athletes in the Men’s BMX and Skateboard disciplines will receive invites to X Games Minneapolis. The top four athletes in the Women’s Skateboard Park Qualifier in Boise will receive invites as well.

Boise Native and fan favorite Dalton Beeson will again compete this year. Beeson made his first X Games appearance at the 2017 Road to X Games: Boise Qualifier. He made the final round at last year’s event, taking home 11th.

The event is free and open to the public, but because of popular demand, the city has also expanded the premium paid bleacher seating by a few hundred seats for the competition.

Just like last year, the City says that those tickets are close to selling out.

The event will also be streamed live June 15 and 16 through the X Games Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as on the ESPN platform.

In addition to the live stream, fans can catch the Boise Park Qualifier coverage on ABC as part of the World of X Games content on June 23, as well as coverage across X Games digital and social platforms.

