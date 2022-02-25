Big Idaho Potato Truck begins 10-year anniversary tour

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel, Big Idaho Potato Truck and New Year's Eve Potato were all displayed together for the first time Friday in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — The Big Idaho Potato Truck is once again hitting the road for its nationwide tour and, in 2022, the Gem State icon is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

To begin the tour, history was made in Boise Friday as the Big Idaho Potato Hotel, the Big Idaho Potato Truck and the New Year's Eve Potato were all displayed together for the first time.

The potato trio held a public photo opportunity Friday morning at the Big Idaho Potato Hotel, located at 31581 S. Orchard Access Road. Idaho Potato Drop CEO Dylan Cline said there are four Idaho potatoes in total.

"First being the Idaho Potato truck, the second being the first iteration of the New Year's Eve Idaho Potato, the third being the Glowtato - which we also have out here and the fourth being the second iteration of the Idaho Potato Truck," Cline said.

The Big Idaho Potato Truck began touring the United States in 2012 as a celebration of the Idaho Potato Commission's 75th anniversary. The tour's success never slowed and the commission said its goal is to promote "the certified heart-healthy Idaho Potato and its mission to help small charities in towns and cities with its 'A Big Helping' program."

According to a news release from the commission, the American Heart Association's Boise chapter is the recipient of the Big Idaho Potato Truck's "A Big Helping" charity this year.

During the truck's nationwide tour, it also identifies other charities in areas it visits to help give "A Big Helping" based on the charities needs, according to the Famous Idaho Potato Tour's website.

"We wanted to get all three potatoes out here to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our Big Idaho Potato Tour," said Kyle Rauterkus, Traveling Ambassador with the Idaho Potato Commission. "Talking about where they are going on the Potato Tour … It's probably the coolest job in the world as far as I know, man."

Interested individuals can keep up with the truck's Famous Idaho Potato Tour by visiting the tour schedule here. According to the schedule, the Big Idaho Potato Truck will be making its first stop on March 5 at the '8th Annual Cruise for a Cure' in Louisiana.

"Personally, being involved with the Idaho Potato Commission and Idaho Potatoes is really a blessing," Cline said. "Growing up in Idaho we were surrounded with the potato as our number one agricultural crop and you know at one point, you might take advantage of the fact that potatoes have really built Idaho into what it is today, financially, structurally, culturally. I'm just proud to be a part of something that is so synonymous with a healthy environment, with just a wholesome product that a state can be proud of, community can be proud of as a whole."

February is National Heart Month and Idaho potatoes are certified by the American Heart Association as a heart-healthy food.

The Big Idaho Potato Truck Tour gets underway Monday, Feb.28. The Big Idaho Potato Tour's Facebook page provides updates, photographs and videos during the nationwide tour, as well as the truck's tour schedule page.

