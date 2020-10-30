Hundreds gather at Big City Coffee after spat with Boise State over Blue Line flag

No one appeared to be adhering to social distancing rules, and very few were wearing masks.

BOISE, Idaho — A large number of people are gathered inside and lined up outside of Big City Coffee in downtown Boise Friday morning in an effort to support the business after the owner pulled out of a contract to have a second shop on the Boise State University campus.

A KTVB photographer at the scene estimated the crowd in the hundreds. No one appeared to be adhering to social distancing rules, and very few were wearing masks.

Idaho was rolled back to Stage 3 of the reopening plan on Monday after a surge of coronavirus cases. Among other restrictions, Stage 3 limits indoor gatherings to 50 people or less and outdoor gatherings to 25% capacity or less.

Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams said that officers are not responding to Big City Coffee, despite the city's mask mandate.

"When it comes to masks we hope people will take the need to wear one seriously and we are focused on education first and foremost. We are not encouraging people to call in complaints on individuals," she said. "If there is a complaint over masks and the situation turns confrontational or there is further disregard for public safety then we tell people to call police. Again, we have not received any complaints or calls for service at Big City Coffee."

The conflict involving Boise State and the coffee shop started after some students at the university criticized the company over a 'Thin Blue Line' flag displayed at the downtown Big City Coffee location. Often displayed as a sign of support for law enforcement, the flag - a black and white version of the American flag with a blue line running horizontally across it - has also become interpreted by some groups as a signal of opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Owner Sarah Fendley wrote on social media that she displays the flag as a message of support to police and her fiance, Boise Police Cpl. Kevin Holtry, who was shot in the line of duty in 2016.

University officials say the owners of the coffee shop asked to be let out of the contract with Boise State, a request that was granted. The campus Big City Coffee was closed down by Monday.