Big Brothers, Big Sisters to hold mountain 'takeover' at Tamarack as fundraiser

TAMARACK, Idaho — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Idaho is planning a fun day on the mountain at Tamarack Resort as part of a plan to raise money for the program.

The nonprofit's "takeover" of the mountain is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 28.

CEO Emily Johnson said the money raised by selling tickets to the event will go towards supporting the hundreds of matches throughout Southwest Idaho. The organization pairs kids with adult volunteers who can provide mentorship, and a listening ear and join them for outings and activities.

"Just like our matches get together and ride bikes or go on a hike or explore the outdoors our have fun together doing crafts, this event allows us to open that up to the community," she said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has partnered with Tamarack previously during the ski season to get paired matches free lift tickets, rentals and more, Johnson said. This month's mountain "takeover" will be a chance for other members of the public to get involved as well.

"Tickets are $27 and that gets you a free ride on the scenic lift, a hot dog lunch, there will be lots of activities for kids and we have access to the mountain so people can bring their bikes, or go on a hike," Johnson said. "We'll have activities like making bird seed feeders and putting them out so there are lots of things to do. We think it will be a great community event and we're really excited about it."