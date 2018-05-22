BOISE - This is the time of year for rising temperatures and rising numbers of cyclists, joggers and walkers out on the Greenbelt.

Boise officials say as the pathway gets more crowded, riders need to be reminded of proper etiquette.

Most of the Greenbelt etiquette is common sense, but it is important and certainly a good reminder now that the weather has gotten nice and a lot more people are using the pathway.

City leaders, including Boise Mayor Dave Bieter and Boise Police Chief William Bones, we’re out on bikes this afternoon reminding people of these tips.

Pedestrians always have the right of way, if you bring your dog it must be on a leash, keep to the right when passing others, and cyclists call out “passing on your left or right” to let others know.

Boise Police officers and park rangers will also be doing regular patrols along the Greenbelt.

“Boise without the Greenbelt is just not Boise at all, I don’t know any other way of saying it,” said Mayor Bieter. “I think we want people out there, we want them to use it, but we want it to be for everybody. I think it’s important to maintain a level civilities with various bikers to walkers to people with strollers for everybody.”

Also starting today, the city is inviting Greenbelt users to share the interactions they’ve had with e-bikes.

A law was recently passed allowing them on the Greenbelt and officials want to see how it’s going. You can find a link to the survey on the city’s website.

© 2018 KTVB