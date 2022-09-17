x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bicyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Twin Falls County

A 74-year-old Hansen man was driving eastbound on Overland Road, in a Ford pickup truck, when he collided with a bicyclist traveling in the same direction.
Credit: KTVB
Idaho State Police (file photo)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A crash between a pickup truck and a bicyclist left one man dead Thursday afternoon, in Twin Falls County.

A 74-year-old man from Hansen was driving eastbound on Overland Road, in a Ford F150 pickup truck, when he collided with a bicyclist traveling in the same direction. The bicyclist was an 81-year-old man, also from Hansen.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and was transported to a local hospital by air ambulance, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the pickup was wearing his seatbelt, 

The collision occurred on Sept. 15, around 2:57 p.m., east of Hansen, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing by ISP.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

   

Related Articles

KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Daily 7 newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Boise Comic Arts Festival celebrates 10th year in person

Before You Leave, Check This Out