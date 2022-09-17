Bicyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Twin Falls County

A 74-year-old Hansen man was driving eastbound on Overland Road, in a Ford pickup truck, when he collided with a bicyclist traveling in the same direction.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A crash between a pickup truck and a bicyclist left one man dead Thursday afternoon, in Twin Falls County.

A 74-year-old man from Hansen was driving eastbound on Overland Road, in a Ford F150 pickup truck, when he collided with a bicyclist traveling in the same direction. The bicyclist was an 81-year-old man, also from Hansen.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and was transported to a local hospital by air ambulance, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the pickup was wearing his seatbelt,

The collision occurred on Sept. 15, around 2:57 p.m., east of Hansen, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing by ISP.

Watch more Local News: