BOISE — Boise State University's Public Safety Department is warning all parking permit holders that there is a phone scam out there trying to trick you into spending more money.

The Department of Public Safety says the phone number appears local and the caller claims they work for transportation and parking services.

The caller will then inform you that your credit card did not go through to pay a "beautification fee," and will then ask you to re-run your credit card.

Again this is a scam, officials say they will never call you to request personal information, including credit card numbers, over the phone.

If you are a victim of this scam, contact the Department of Public Safety. And of course, notify your credit card company immediately.

