EAGLE — A memorial for a successful, passionate local coach is up at the Ada/Eagle Bike Park.

Ron Ascuena's wife worked with the city of Eagle to get the city's first-ever memorial bench - dedicated to him.

Everyone from his family, friends, former athletes, and people that didn't even know him, donated to make it happen.

These foothills were Ron Ascuena's escape.

“These hills right here is where he ran his last 10 years here in Eagle,” Ascuena's wife, Cindy, said.

Though he's gone, the Ascuena magic can still be felt at the Ada/Eagle Bike Park.

“When he coached at Centennial (High School) this is where he trained his kids,” Cindy added.

So what better spot for the memory of the loved and respected coach, teacher, and mentor to live on forever?

“It's this beautiful park, looking at these beautiful foothills. it's a beautiful place, it's perfect... it’s perfect,” Cindy said.

Ron's wife, Cindy, reached out to the city of Eagle to see if she could donate and have a bench built in honor of her late husband.

Serendipitously, she says Eagle was just forming a memorial bench program -- Ron's is their first.

“I couldn't wait for it to be here, I remember when they poured concrete I came and sat on the concrete because I knew this is his spot,” she said. “He's still here, he's here for us to sit and talk to.”

Ron coached cross country and track in the Treasure Valley for decades, winning eight state championships, and voted coach of the year 19 times.

“He was often told he was a second father for a lot of these children,” Cindy added. “And he was so passionate and so humble and loved what he did. I think the biggest thing with him is he wanted them to be great humans.

Ron is talked about as a loving friend, husband, and father.

“Huge smile that would open up the room. I never heard him yell ever - until dementia came along,” Cindy told KTVB.

He suffered from rapidly progressive dementia. Cindy had to quit teaching to take care of him around the clock. The condition ultimately took his life on May 19, 2018, at 69 years old.

“Something in the environment was speeding this up so he went very quickly. It was horrible,” Cindy said.

As he fought his uphill battle against deterioration, losing his memory and ability to speak Ron could still utter his motto, “The Downhill is the Gift.”

When Cindy reads those words forever inscribed on this bench or sits here, looking out across the hills, she feels him.

“You know it. Right now, he'd tell me not to cry, haha, yeah he's with me all the time,” Cindy said.

© 2018 KTVB