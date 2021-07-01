Bear spotted at popular campground near Lucky Peak

Officials are reminding everyone to make sure their food and trash is secured, especially when camping overnight.

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — Authorities are urging people to stay safe after a bear came into a popular recreation and camping area near the Lucky Peak Reservoir.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office said the young bear was seen in the Deer Flat Campground on Wednesday. Photos captured of the animal show it roaming close to a dock, picnic tables, and coolers.

Officials say the area has been shut down, and park rangers have been called in to trap and relocate the bear to "a more bear-friendly environment" farther away from people.

The sheriff's office reminded everyone to make sure their food and trash is secured, especially when camping overnight. The smell attracts bears, and becoming accustomed to food from human sources can be a death sentence for the animals if they repeatedly make their way into campgrounds and populated areas.

"It would be un-BEAR-able to have to come and save you from a treat seeking visitor," the sheriff's office posted.

