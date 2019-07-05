BOISE, Idaho — As the weather heats up, more and more people are hiking and biking in the foothills, but they're not the only ones out in full force.

Ridge to Rivers warns people to watch out for ticks.

The Mayo Clinic suggests wearing insect repellent when out on trails.

RELATED: Don’t wear earbuds: How to share the Boise Foothills and the Boise River Greenbelt

Also make sure to check yourself, your children and pets after spending time outdoors.



And to reduce your risk of being bitten on hikes, stay on trails.



Finally -- if you find a tick, remove it right away.



It's best to use fine tipped tweezers and make sure you thoroughly clean the bite area.



Another important thing to remember when you're out on the trails is to use proper etiquette.