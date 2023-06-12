Idaho high school football returning to The Blue

High school players will return to The Blue with a triple-header at Albertsons Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1.

BOISE, Idaho — For one night this upcoming season, three Idaho prep games are returning to Boise State's Blue turf.

Players from six teams will play on The Blue for the "Battle in Boise", a triple-header at Albertsons Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1.

Burley high school football coach Cameron Andersen, who helped organize the event, sees this as an opportunity to highlight the football talent in the Gem State.

"I've been working for a few years on a concept similar to what the Rocky Mountain Rumble is in Pocatello, but really just Idaho-based," Andersen said. "Idaho schools versus Idaho schools, showcasing our best talents inside that stadium.

Coach Andersen has been one of the driving forces behind the change, but it wasn't an easy feat.

"It's been a struggle at times," Andersen said, "but Coach Avalos at Boise State and Mr. Dickey are so focused on building high school relationships because they know that we feed some of the talents that are coming into their state."

It's been several years since regular-season high school football was played at Albertsons Stadium, but Andersen says it's thanks to donors they were able to bring the series back to The Blue.

"There's really been a divide, I think, over years past and a lot of people have found it complicated to get into that venue," Andersen said, "but I approached them and they started working with me. I got to work with Nathan Burke over at facilities and we got a really good donor who is going to cover some costs, and we created an event where six schools are going to be playing at Boise State on September 1."

Oakley vs Kendrick - 3 PM

Emmett vs Fruitland - 5:30 PM

Burley vs Vallivue - 8 PM

"Oakley and Kendrick in a matchup of the two-state champions from eight-man will be at three," Andersen said. "Emmett and Fruitland in an absolute rivalry that's been there for years and years and years will be game two at 5:30. And then Burley and Vallivue will be the late game under the lights at eight o'clock."

On the Burley Bobcats squad, senior wide receiver Gatlin Bair, one of the top-ranked recruits in the country

Tickets go on sale July 10, and to make things as fan-friendly as possible, one ticket gets you into all three games.

"We worked really hard and a lot of people have got it done," Andersen said. "This really demonstrates the capacity of Boise State really wanting high schools to use their facility and really trying to build their relationships with them."

According to Coach Andersen, this event could turn into a multi-day event in 2024.

