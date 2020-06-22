Bats with rabies found in Ada County

BOISE, Idaho — Two bats infected with rabies were found in Ada County, the first bats to test positive for the virus this year.
Officials with Central District Health said the bats were found in different homes in Ada County and said this needs to be a reminder to people to avoid wild animals.
"It is extremely important for people to avoid all bats and other wild animals, particularly if they appear sick or are acting aggressively or abnormally," Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, a state public health veterinarian, said in a statement.
On average, 15 rabid bats are found across Idaho each year, according to officials.
CDH explained several guidelines that people should follow if they encounter a bat:
- Never touch a bat with bare hands.
- If you have had contact with a bat, seek medical advice immediately.
- Call your local public health district about testing a bat for rabies. If it is determined that you or your pet may be at risk of rabies, the bat can be tested for free through the state public health laboratory.
- If you must handle a bat, always wear thick gloves.
- If the bat is alive, save it in a non-breakable container with small air holes.
- If it is dead, the bat should be double-bagged and sealed in clear plastic bags.
- Never put a live bat in a freezer to kill it.
- Always vaccinate your dogs, cats, ferrets, and horses.
- Teach your children to avoid bats and to let an adult know if they find one.