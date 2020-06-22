Bats with rabies found in Ada County

Health officials said the two bats were found in different parts of Ada County and are the first infected bats found this year.

BOISE, Idaho — Two bats infected with rabies were found in Ada County, the first bats to test positive for the virus this year.

Officials with Central District Health said the bats were found in different homes in Ada County and said this needs to be a reminder to people to avoid wild animals.

"It is extremely important for people to avoid all bats and other wild animals, particularly if they appear sick or are acting aggressively or abnormally," Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, a state public health veterinarian, said in a statement.

On average, 15 rabid bats are found across Idaho each year, according to officials.

CDH explained several guidelines that people should follow if they encounter a bat: