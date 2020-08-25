Boise group to buy Barber Dam from Ada County

Barber Pool Hydro LLC has signed an agreement to buy the dam and hydro facility for a half million dollars.

BOISE, Idaho — A group led by three Boise-area businessmen is buying Barber Dam from Ada County.



Commissioners signed an agreement Tuesday to sell the dam to Barber Pool Hydro LLC for $500,000 as-is.

"The sale of Barber Dam to a local group that is committed to conservation underscores the Board of County Commissioners dedication to best serving the taxpayers of Ada County," said Ada County Board Chair Kendra Kenyon. "This sale allows us to get out of managing businesses and operations that are not core to the mission of local government."



Former Micron CEO Mark Durcan, engineer Ted Sorensen and developer Larry Leasure are collaborating for Barber Pool Hydro.



Ada County commissioners say Barber Pool Hydro is interested in preserving and enhancing the Barber Pool Conservation Area that's upstream from the dam, and to use hydroelectric power to generate about 12,000 megawatt hours of clean energy each year.

"I am personally committed to preserving this unique urban wildlife refuge, the Barber Pool Conservation Area, to be secured for future generations and preserving the natural habitat. The Barber Dam is critical in providing this important sanctuary for native wildlife and the Barber Pool Conservation Area." said H. Larry Leasure.

Sorenson has a nearly 40-year career specializing in the hydropower industry as an engineer, owner, and operator – including many projects throughout Idaho using existing water infrastructure. His team would be primarily responsible for overseeing the repair and ongoing operations of the hydro facility.

"This is a truly unique opportunity," Sorenson said. "We can both positively impact and protect the conservation area while utilizing this existing resource to support clean energy in the future for Ada County. We are excited about exploring this opportunity with Ada County and the community."