2 hospitalized after Bannock County crash

Idaho State Police say the wreck was caused by a man driving south in the northbound lanes.

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 late Tuesday night.

The wreck happened near milepost 36 in Bannock County shortly before midnight.

According to Idaho State Police, a 45-year-old man from San Luis Obispo, California was driving south in the northbound lanes when his Volkswagen crashed into an oncoming Toyota SUV. The Toyota SUV. The Volkswagen driver then hit another vehicle, a Ford pickup.

The wrong-way driver was airlifted to a local hospital, while the driver of the Toyota - a 21-year-old from Rexburg - was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance. The third driver, a 34-year-old from Idaho Falls, was not transported.

Interstate 15 was blocked for two and a half hours.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

