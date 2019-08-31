BANKS, Idaho — Idaho State Police and firefighters are on the scene of a wildfire east of Banks, which forced the highway to close down.

Dispatch says the first call came in around 5 p.m. of a fire burning on Bank Lowman Road, about three miles east of Banks.

The road is shut down between milepost three and four.

Multiple fire crews, including air support, are on scene. Power poles are reportedly down in the area.

Officials did not state how the fire started.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as delays are expected.

The Boise County Sheriff's office says additional road closures are possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.