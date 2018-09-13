NAMPA - Dozens of Mountain West Bank employees worked on community volunteer projects throughout the Treasure Valley on Thursday.

The bank's ninth annual Day of Caring had employees sprucing up housing, landmarks and events.

At a project in Nampa, volunteers worked alongside Habitat For Humanity on two new homes for families in need. Among other things, the volunteers painted, repaired siding, and built a carport and back porch.

Volunteers also helped out at Giraffe Laugh in Boise's Hyde Park, at Julius M. Kleiner Park in Meridian and at Stephen C. Guerber Park in Eagle.

Mountain West employees say they do it for one simple reason.

"We've got to do something to continually improve our community. It doesn't just happen by itself," Dan Price said. "At Mountain West Bank, we just like doing these kind of things because we know at the end of the day, the community will be a better place."

In addition to Idaho, Mountain West Bank employees from Washington and Utah also took part in the annual community service day.

