The llamas made an unexpected exit from a truck as it was entering the freeway Sunday morning.

BAKER COUNTY, Ore — Baker County deputies ran into an interesting job this weekend.



The sheriff's office says these llamas made an unexpected exit from a truck as it was entering the freeway.



This happened Sunday morning.



Deputies called in some backup to help get the llamas to safety.



The man you see in the photo is Joe Merchant, a volunteer with the Baker County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team. He was able to gather up the animals.