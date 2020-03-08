Stranded hiker rescued in eastern Oregon

Members of the specialized ropes rescue team worked to lower the woman off the ledge where she was stuck.

BAKER COUNTY, OREGON, Ore. — An 18-year-old hiker was rescued Saturday after she became trapped in difficult terrain in Baker County.

According to the Baker County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers learned just before 3 p.m. of three hikers above Hoffer Lake that needed help.

Officials say the group had hiked to Lees Chute, where one of the hikers became stuck and could not make the return trip. The group had been hiking since 10 a.m., and were out of food and water.

Search and rescue crews responded to Anthony Lakes, from where members of the specialized ropes rescue team hiked into the area of Lees Chute to find the hikers.

The trapped hiker was identified as 18-year-old Zoey Morrow. The other hikers, Terra Byrne and Nathan Van Vickle, both 36, were not stranded and were waiting for rescue crews to arrive.

A search and rescue team member was lowered down to Morrow, then helped lower her from a ledge down to the ground below. The hikers were not hurt, and were able to walk out on their own following the rescue.

The sheriff's office says the incident is a good reminder to everyone to make sure they are prepared before heading out for a hike