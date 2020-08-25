x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Local News

Man drowns during Baker County camping trip

The 71-year-old was not wearing a life jacket, according to investigators.
Credit: KTVB
Life jackets

BAKER COUNTY, OREGON, Ore. — The Baker County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 71-year-old man drowned at Anthony Lakes Sunday.

The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m., according to officials. 

The victim, identified as Robert James Akers, had been camping with his wife near Granite before heading to the lake as a day trip.

According to witnesses, Akers was on an inflatable boat when he appeared to be in distress, and fell off into the water. 

RELATED: 'My other half is gone': Boise woman warns others about the dangers of canals after husband's tragic death

Akers was not wearing a life jacket. Two people in a canoe were able to row out out him and pull him onto the rocks. One of them began performing CPR, while the other retrieved a paddleboard to get the 71-year-old to shore.

Despite the attempts to save his life, Akers was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. 

The Baker County Sheriff's Office says Akers' death is the county's fourth drowning since July. None of the four were wearing a personal floatation device. 

"The Baker County Sheriff's Office encourages everyone to wear a life jacket when recreating on, or near, the water," officials wrote.

RELATED: Man, teenager drown while fishing on the Snake River