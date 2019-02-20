BAKER CITY, Ore. — A Baker City man has died following a hunting accident, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

It happened Tuesday at around 6 p.m. at a home in Unity, Oregon.

Deputies say they found the victim, George Sherman Van Cleave, next to a pickup in a driveway.

The sheriff's office says another man, Richard Toubeaux, was securing a rifle in the pickup after the parties returned from a hunting trip.

The rifle discharged and hit Van Cleave.

Toubeaux is not charged. The sheriff's office calls the incident a "tragic accident."