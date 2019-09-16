BOISE, Idaho — Jeremiah Sorrells saw a picture of the Milky Way galaxy and fell in love. Jordan Ragsdale said he once looked up at the stars and was completely underwhelmed.

Over time, both traveled down a path to the underground world of backyard astronomy, and for Boise’s astrophotographers the term “backyard astronomer” is literal. They work in driveways, fenced-in lawns, sidewalks, garden paths, all steps away from the front doors. They are just two of a band of Boise residents who are following in the footsteps of Henry Draper and his Gentlemen Scientists, who did the same thing 139 years ago — saving the stars, one photograph at a time.

THE GENTLEMAN SCIENTIST

In 1880, Draper changed how we look at the world when he went into his backyard and took a photo of Orion, the first photograph of a nebula.

In the picture, the stars of the nebula are out of focus. They are too overexposed by light to be magnificent. But the cosmic dust, the stuff that makes up the Earth, is what surrounds the stars and made the photo something utterly unprecedented. Draper had, for the first time, photographed the raw building material of our own history.

Draper found himself in the middle of a cult following. While scholars didn’t love him, rejecting his photo as too faint to offer any scientific purpose, other people did. They called themselves Gentlemen Scientists, and just like Draper they were doctors, businessmen, writers, engineers, men with day jobs who studied the stars purely as a hobby. It was these Gentlemen Scientists, the backyard astronomers, who created a field they called astrophotography.

BACKYARD ASTRONOMER

Sorrells is certainly a gentleman. But, as he will tell you, he is no scientist. By day, he’s a real estate agent serving the greater Boise area. At night, he’s sleeping, because the nature of astrophotography is that you can actually sleep through most of it. The main skill you need is patience.

Sorrells explains it like this:

He attaches a camera to a telescope, and like tuning a guitar, he starts by aligning his telescope to the North Star to make sure he tracks the orbit of the Earth throughout the night.

His camera has filters, each specifically designed to pick up a single wavelength or element emission — one for hydrogen, another for ionized oxygen and so on. He takes snapshots of elements — hundreds, thousands of snapshots spread out over an entire night.

Sorrells returns to his computer, several hours and thousands of photos later, and adds the layers atop of one another, a process called “stacking.” Astrophotographers are nothing if not a literal bunch.

Alone, each filter leaves Sorrells with a relatively unremarkable image, and together, he has a galaxy.

This is where the art kicks in, as he begins to assign colors to each filter. The ionized oxygen gets colored blue, the hydrogen is red, and in the end he is left with a black sky and white stars, overlaid with the blues and the reds and the greens. This is his picture.

Interestingly enough, a picture of the Lagoon Nebula that Sorrells took would look different than a picture of that same nebula taken by someone in Europe. It can be the same object, same process, same equipment — it just comes down to the fact that NASA and the European Space Agency don’t agree on what color the elements are.

BATTLING LIGHTS

Downtown Boise is Sorrells' favorite place to shoot.

“That still blows my mind,” he says. “I’m getting these from my house on the Bench.”

Sorrells and other astrophotographers in the area say they're not too concerned about growing development in the Treasure Valley and the extra light that sheds on the night sky. Their cameras are so finely tuned to only receive certain wavelengths that light pollution isn't an issue.

For local astronomer David Olsen, though, the increase in urban lights does pose a problem. Two sides of the same coin, Olsen represents the astro without the photography.

“I’m happy to just observe," he says.

Olsen, president of the Boise Astronomical Society, says he hates the way the view from his backyard has changed. Astronomers like him are losing the objects they can see in the sky at night, clouded over by the growing number of lights in the city. One by one, it's as if “the stars are going out," he says.

It's not that Boise has gotten all that much brighter. It is instead that as development creeps farther out, light is slowly spilling over into the small towns that used to be untouched by light pollution. (Such as in Kuna, where the Boise Astronomical Society holds the viewing meetups they call a Star Party.)

“It’s battling lights,” Olsen explains. The stars can’t keep up with the neon signs and pinpointed porch lights of the cities.

Olsen and Sorrells are just two of the dozens of Boise’s backyard astronomers. Just like Henry Draper and his fanboys, these are men who have wives and kids and regular jobs who just happen to share the same hobby. They like to meet up and talk shop, brag about their newest equipment, and get feed back on their projects.

But just where do these 21 century Gentleman Scientists meet? What is the 2019 equivalent of the high-class Parisian salon of Draper’s days?

A Facebook group, of course.

The group works because it allows them to have a community, despite the hobby being relatively solitary.

“You post a problem and the next morning you have 20 people giving you solutions,” Sorrells explains.

The conversation on the page is a mix of constructive criticism, and advice — "any suggestions on battling the dew"; "you're murdering the black point on this image" — and hyperspecific weather forecasting.

DOWN IN THE SOUP

On a recent Friday night, almost exactly 139 years after Draper took his photo of the Orion Nebula, Jordan Ragsdale is sitting in his driveway in the suburbs of Eagle. He’s wearing a faded NASA shirt (currently on sale at Walmart, a steal at $8), drinking LaCroix and pointing out Saturn and Jupiter hanging just above his neighbor’s house. He explains that this summer has been a terrible one for planet shots.

“They’re too low in the sky," he says. "They’re down in the soup."

Down in the soup: too much atmospheric turbulence between the camera and the planets, muddling the shot. Olsen uses another metaphor to explain it: “It’s like being at the bottom of a swimming pool and trying to make the image at the top.”

Ragsdale’s start in astrophotography was a little bit different from Sorrells'.

“I looked up at the stars and was completely underwhelmed,” he shrugs. He can’t really be blamed. When we’re used to seeing the bright, near-3D images of nebula and galaxies that Hubble and NASA release, it’s understandable that looking through a telescope and seeing gray smudges they tell you are stars would be a little bit disappointing.

He wanted better. So he did it himself.

“I’ve got two kids. I knew that if I wanted to do photography, it had to be from my own driveway,” he says.

His family splits their time in Eagle and McCall, where they run The Sushi Bar. Even with the mountain town's idyllic surroundings, Ragsdale still prefers to shoot from his own yard in Eagle — McCall's clear skies and low light pollution mean nothing to an astrophotographer if trees keep photobombing their shots.

The way Ragsdale explains it, astrophotography is more of an experiment than anything. It’s trial and error (and error and error and error).

“Basically, you need 200 things to go right for it to work," he says. "And you’re going to do everything wrong at least once.”

Four years in, Ragsdale refuses to say he’s mastered it. Though he has created a niche for himself within the community as the premiere peddler of telescopic goods. He buys the broken and abused telescopes and fixes them up. "You clean, adjust, and replace where you need to,” he says.

Since he started, he estimates he has “flipped” 30 to 40 telescopes, keeping what he wanted for himself before selling the rest.

Ragsdale was, after all, the person who sold Sorrells his first telescope.

AD ASTRA

Both men know that they’ll never be rich off of their photography. By the very definition of hobby, they aren’t supposed to. Sorrells does offer his prints for sale, however. He has a few set up at Winging It art gallery in Nampa. And he decorated a power box on the corner of Broad Street in downtown Boise. His biggest fans, however, might just be found in Huntington, at the 420Ville pot dispensary.

“They just seem to work pretty well there,” he shrugs.

The photos work pretty well everywhere, it seems. Sorrells and Ragsdale have a huge social media following, apart from the Facebook group. They both explain how people will look at the photos, think they are pretty cool, and then — and only then — do they inform them that these incredible shots were taken in their driveways.

“I think there are a lot of people now who are really excited about space," Sorrells says. "It’s the curiosity aspect of it, of being able to take pictures of the things you are curious about."

And that’s why they do it. It’s why Henry Draper did it. It’s why the rest of Boise’s band of backyard astronomers do it. They are neither scientists nor scholars. They just love looking at the stars.

“When you have your telescope zeroed in on a target, even thousands of miles away,” Sorrells says, "everything down here doesn’t matter that much.”

