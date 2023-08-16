Back-to-School: A local barber is helping kids feel confident with free haircuts

The Barber Co is offering free school supplies and haircuts to help boost confidence as they make it back to the classrooms.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Barber Co in Garden City is providing free haircuts and school supplies to help minimize back-to-school costs for parents.

To the business, it's not just giving out haircuts, but also boosting students' confidence when they enter the classroom.

The owner of The Barber Co, Alondra Rodriguez said, "We want to be able to help as many kids as we can, get them in before they go back to school and make them look good."

Benton, a student in Ada County, said, “It makes me feel like I'm getting confident and getting ready for the school year."

Having a fresh haircut is a feeling Rodriguez remembers all too well growing up.

"Ever since I was a kid, I just loved kids for some reason, even for myself as a kid then, I just thought that they were such angels, I guess I would say,” Rodriguez said. “Especially coming up in the Latino community it was such a huge thing for me."

With the costs of school supplies and clothing rising, Rodriguez said some parents could use an extra hand.

"Kids especially though, they go through a lot. A lot of families can't provide those things for them. That's why I want to be able to be that person that can help,” Rodriguez said.

This Sunday, Rodriguez and her team are offering free haircuts and school supplies. This isn’t the first time The Barber Co has offered this to community members who need it. Last year, they said they were grateful to see many people take advantage of the resource.

"When we saw how many people were lined up outside before we even started, it was so overwhelming, but it filled us with joy because we knew that these kids are going to leave here happy,” Rodriguez said. “And when we handed those backpacks out, they had the biggest smile on their face."

This initiative is appreciated by parents and community members, especially since it’s provided by a local business.

Corey Powell, a parent of a school-aged child in Ada County, said that it almost brought tears to his eyes to see good deeds like this being done in his community.

This year, they want to reach more students and they need your help with school supplies.

"We want to help each other out. We want to be able to share that with everyone else and come together as a community,” Rodriguez said. “Show each other love and be able to really help each other. You never know when you need help."

If you’d like to donate, drop off any type of school supplies at The Barber Co the following days:

Aug. 16-18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Free haircuts and supplies are available to kindergarteners through 12th graders from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.

