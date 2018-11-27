BOISE — Mountain West Bank recently made a $6,000 donation to the 8th annual Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge.

The 20-day campaign kicks off next month.

It's organized by the Home Partnership Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the Idaho Housing and Finance Association.

The idea is to help continue and expand programs that care for the homeless and those in need of housing assistance.

The effort has raised nearly $2.2 million to help combat homelessness since it launched in 2011.

Nonprofits, businesses, and individuals interested in participating in the campaign can contact Deanna Ward, the Home Partnership Foundation's director of development, at (208) 331-4756.

