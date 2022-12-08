Avelo Airlines' one millionth customer lands in Boise, celebrated with ticket giveaway

Every passenger on Friday's flight from the Hollywood Burbank Airport to the Boise Airport was given a free roundtrip ticket to anywhere Avelo Airlines flies.

BOISE, Idaho — Avelo Airlines celebrated its one millionth on-board customer on Friday, landing at the Boise Airport with a surprise from CEO and Founder Andrew Levy.

The company became the first new airline in America to take flight in more than a decade 16 months ago. On Friday, every passenger on the flight from the Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) into BOI was given a free roundtrip ticket to anywhere Avelo Airlines flies.

Levy was aboard the plane Friday to celebrate the airline's milestone flight. All 160 passengers on the Boeing 737-800 flight were given the free future ticket.

In addition, passengers on the return flight from Boise to Burbank also had the opportunity to win free roundtrip tickets from Avelo Airlines.

More than 5,000 people have traveled out of the Boise Airport with Avelo Airlines since the company began operations in the City of Trees on May 24.

"From the start, Avelo has been on a mission to Inspire travel by making flying affordable and easy so you can travel more. Since our first flight 16 months ago, one million Avelo Customers have enjoyed the everyday low fares and convenience of flying with us," Levy said. "On this momentous occasion, all of us at Avelo are grateful to you and every Avelo Customer who has chosen Avelo. I'm also very appreciative of our Avelo Crewmembers who deliver the smooth, reliable and caring travel experience that keeps our Customers coming back. Thanks a million!"

Not only did Avelo Airlines gift each passenger on the Burbank-to-Boise flight a free future ticket, but one traveler was also given a year of free tickets to any destination. The award included 12 pairs of roundtrip Avelo tickets, valid for one year.

Avelo now serves 30 destination across the United States, with all flights being nonstop.

The airline is celebrating its one millionth customer with a sweepstakes giveaway through Sept. 12. For more information on the "Avelo One Million Sweepstakes," click here.

"Our Customers tell us – more than anything else – they value Avelo's very low fares, our use of convenient hometown airports and our all-nonstop routes," Levy said. "The affordability, flexibility and simplicity that attracted our first one million Customers will attract our second million Customers even faster. We know our Customers love to travel and we will continue to focus on finding ways to save them time and money so they can travel even more."

