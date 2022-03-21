Avelo Airlines announces more flights from Boise to California

With the addition of the two new flights, Avelo Airline will offer four flights weekly to the Hollywood Burbank Airport this summer from June to August.

BOISE, Idaho — Avelo Airlines announced Monday it will be offering two additional flights to Southern California from the Boise Airport starting this June.

Including the two new flights, Avelo Airline will offer four flights weekly to the Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) this summer from June to August.

"At Avelo Airlines, our Purpose is to Inspire Travel. We do this by saving our customers money so they can travel more." Andrew Levy, Avelo Chairman and CEO, said, "it is our hope that these additional flight options coupled with our everyday low fares will inspire our new Boise customers to fly with Avelo to LA even more this summer. Getting from Southwestern Idaho to Southern California has never been more affordable or convenient."

The announcement of the new flights comes just after Avelo announced the beginning of their services at the Boise Airport (BOI) earlier this month.

"We're thrilled Avelo Airlines is adding additional frequency on the Burbank route," Boise Airport Director, Rebecca Hupp said, "With four weekly flights, it gives our passengers even more flexibility for their trips to Southern California."

Flight days and times, effective May 27, are listed below:

Monday and Friday

BOI-BUR 11:05 a.m. & 12:15 p.m.

BUR-BOI 7:30 a.m. & 10:25 a.m.

Additional Flights June 18-August 13:

Wednesday and Saturday

BOI-BUR 5:10 p.m. & 6:20 p.m.

BUR-BOI 1:35 pm. & 4:30 p.m.

"When Avelo first announced BUR-BOI service, market feedback was positive. With Avelo's updated schedule, passengers have even more reasons to choose BUR when making their travel plans," Hollywood Burbank Airport Executive Director, Frank Miller, said.

Avelo will fly the Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft, with a 189-seat capacity, on the route beginning with an inaugural flight on May 24 of this year. Introductory one-way fares between BOI and BUR, booked by March 31, 2022, will start at $59 and are available online.

"This trend was an important consideration in our decision to fly between Boise and LA," Levy said, "there is an important and growing connection between Southern California and Southwestern Idaho. The additional flights we announced today coupled with our everyday low fares will make traveling between these two popular and beautiful outdoor destinations even easier."

The Hollywood Burbank Airport is situated in Southern California, near the region's well-known beaches, dining, entertainment, shopping and outdoor recreation.

Avelo currently serves 18 different destinations across the U.S., including Hollywood Burbank, which was named the "Best U.S. Airport" by Fodor's Travel in 2019. The airline offers customers several unbundled travel-enhancing options, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags and bringing a pet in the cabin.

