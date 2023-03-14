Avalanche warnings issued for all zones - danger level 'HIGH'

Sawtooth Avalanche Center issued warnings for all zones Tuesday - avalanche danger level is 'high' and is expected to worsen into Tuesday evening.

BOISE, Idaho — Sawtooth Avalanche Center issued avalanche warnings for all zones Tuesday, stating that the avalanche danger is considered HIGH.

Avalanche danger level 'high' is the fourth level on a five-level scale.

In a Twitter announcement, the avalanche center said they had received several reports of "very large avalanches already this morning."

As of noon on Tuesday, the Big Wood River near Hailey, was blocked by recent avalanche activity and considered to be impassable.

Sawtooth Avalanche Center said they anticipate conditions to worsen into Tuesday evening. They said that avalanches will be large enough to dam rivers, snap trees and may even be capable of destroying wood framed homes.

Recent Avalanche Activity:

Monday, March 13, ITD said on Twitter, and by Saturday afternoon had cleaned up 14 avalanches, and anywhere from a foot to 21 inches of snow to reopen the highway.

On Sunday, March 12, one person was killed by an avalanche while snowmobiling in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. According to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, three people were riding when the victim was caught in the avalanche and buried over a meter deep in snow.

Sunday, March 12, Warm Springs Road in Blaine County had to be closed due to avalanches. Road crews had cleared eight avalanches form the road as of Sunday evening.

Multiple highways across Idaho were closed Friday, March 10, as extreme winter weather passed through the area. Both lanes of US-20 were closed between Mountain Home and Fairfield due to drifting snow and poor visibility.

Avalanche Danger Scale:

The North American Public Avalanche Danger Scale (NAPADS) is a system that rates avalanche danger and provides general travel advice based on the likelihood, size, and distribution of expected avalanches.

It consists of five levels, from least to highest amount of danger: 1 – Low, 2 – Moderate, 3 – Considerable, 4 – High, 5 – Extreme.

Although the danger ratings are assigned numerical levels, the danger increases exponentially between levels. In other words, the hazard rises more dramatically as it ascends toward the higher levels on the scale.

For updates on road closures across Idaho, drivers should check Idaho 511 and ITD's Twitter account.

