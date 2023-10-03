Avalanche hits home in Hailey, third avalanche reported

The 911 call center in Blaine County reported a second avalanche struck a home Friday on War Eagle Drive.

BOISE, Idaho — The 911 call center in Blaine County reported a second avalanche struck a home Friday morning on War Eagle Drive -- no details of any injuries or extent of damage has been reported.

Then, a third avalanche at Broadford Road in Hailey was reported by the Blaine County Sheriff at 1:45 p.m.

Multiple roads were blocked in the northern part of Hailey, after the first avalanche early Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the Hailey Fire Department confirmed to KTVB that the first avalanche has not been cleared. Warm Springs Road is currently closed to all traffic.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff, the Big Wood River near River Trail Lane and Empty Saddle Road was blocked due to the avalanche Friday morning. Crews had to assess the best way to clear the 10-15 foot deep ice dam, without jeopardizing the safety of nearby homes or causing additional flooding.

The Sheriff's office asked everyone to avoid the area until crews were able to clear the roads, and take caution after the third avalanche.

This is a developing story and will be updated and more information becomes available.

Alert: an avalanche has occurred in the north Hailey, ID. The slide is blocking the Big Wood River near River Trail Lane and Empty Saddle Rd.



Crews are assessing how to resolve the 10-15 foot deep ice dam to prevent flooding of nearby homes.



Avoid the area

03/10/2023 8:15 am pic.twitter.com/I0noJrgrZI — Blaine Co Sheriff Idaho (@BlaineCoSheriff) March 10, 2023

