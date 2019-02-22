BOISE, Idaho — Boise's annual Treefort Music Fest is just about a month away.



If you're a parent of a talented musician, dancer, or magician - Kidfort is looking for kids to participate in its upcoming talent show.

Auditions for the showcase are Saturday at Foothills School of Arts and Sciences in Boise. Audition times are from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.



The kids that audition must be available to perform at the festival on March 22, 23, or 24.



Any student in grades kindergarten through 12 can audition to be in the showcase.