ATV accident in Payette claims the life of a 5-year-old boy

Emergency responders were called at 12:53 p.m. Saturday to private residence off Hill Road in Payette.

The Payette Police Department, Payette Fire Department, Payette County Paramedics, and an air ambulance assisted at the scene.

Investigators say the boy was riding an ATV while being supervised by family members and overturned in a pasture. He was thrown from the ATV.

Efforts to revive the boy were unsuccessful. Initial reports are that the boy was not wearing a helmet. His name has not been released.