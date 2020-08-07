Arco woman killed, 2 hurt in Highway 20 crash

The collision happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of US-20 and US-26 in Butte County.

ATOMIC CITY, Idaho — One driver was killed and two others were sent to the hospital after a three-vehicle collision north of Atomic City Tuesday.

According to Idaho State Police, 59-year-old Susan Coon of Arco was headed west on Highway 20 when she failed to slow down for a car in front of her turning left onto Highway 26.

Coon swerved into the left lane and collided with the turning car, driven by 55-year-old Lawrence Clark of Pocatello. Her vehicle spun out of control and was hit by an eastbound minivan driven by William Mobley, 37, of Idaho Falls.

Coon died from her injuries at the scene. Both Mobley and Clark were also hurt in the collision, and were taken to local hospitals by ambulance.

All three drivers were wearing their seatbelts, ISP says.