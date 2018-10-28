BOISE — News of the attack that killed 11 people Saturday at a synagogue in Pittsburgh has shocked and saddened people across the country – Idaho is no exception.

Rabbi Dan Fink led a vigil Saturday night at the Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel synagogue in Boise.

People of all ages prayed, sang, and lit candles in honor of the Pittsburgh shooting victims.

Among the songs sung at the vigil was “We Shall Overcome,” with verses about walking hand in hand, living in peace, and not being afraid.

“We stand in solidarity with our people, our brothers and sisters, from all over the world – united in both our grief and determination,” Rabbi Fink said. “We gather more determined than ever to never surrender to fear as we walk that narrow bridge.”

Boise Police Chief Bill Bones was among those who attended the vigil.

After the vigil, Rabbi Fink thanked Bones for reaching out to the synagogue after the shooting in Pittsburgh.

Police in many cities across the U.S. have increased patrols at and around synagogues in the wake of Saturday’s shooting.

President Donald Trump has ordered flags at federal buildings across the country to be flown at half-staff in “solemn respect” for the victims.

