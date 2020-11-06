As protests continue, Boise's acting police chief says the community remains respectful of officers

Acting Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar says, for the most part, community members have been respectful during tense times.

BOISE, Idaho — As protests continue across the country and across Idaho, acting Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar is keeping a pulse on the community. This comes as cities across the U.S. continue to have difficult conversations about the role of the police.

Winegar wants the community to know, they are listening.



“We're hearing from many members of the community about their fears, their anger, their, their frustrations. And when we do hear that loud and clear from a lot of folks,” Winegar said.



On a nightly basis, protesters gather at the Capitol in Boise, some have very critical things to say about the police. For the most part though, Winegar says officers are not being targeted with hate around Boise.



“I do hear from officers of circumstances where something negative may have been sent their way. But, by and large, we are seeing overwhelming support coming in to the police department,” Winegar said.

Winegar has served with the Boise Police Department since 1993. He says from firsthand experience, he's seen the department make needed changes.



“It is vastly different from when I started. I started here in 1993, things were good. But, when I reflect back on it, I see where we have come as an agency. Changes we've made, a progression we've made. I think we are a very different agency,” Winegar said.



Institutional change can be difficult, Winegar says a couple things have made it possible in Boise.



“Well, I have to credit two things: the people of our community, and the, the approach that they take in engaging with us. And I also credit the employees of the Boise Police Department and the approach that they take in engaging the community,” Winegar said.



Another national conversation is about defunding the police, and it's created a lot of debate here in Boise though, Winegar says he's grateful for the support of the city and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

“I really appreciated her answer. She said, no, we are not talking about defunding our police department and she reiterated her support saying public safety was her number one priority. I so appreciate it,” Winegar said. “I would say in Boise that our tax dollars have been well spent in the community policing efforts that we have made in years past and continue to make.”