As canals fill up, public reminded about the dangers

Parents are encouraged to educate their children about the dangers of irrigation canals and keep them away from the water.

BOISE, Idaho — Irrigation canals across the Treasure Valley are beginning to fill with water.

Water managers say the start of irrigation season also marks the start of a dangerous period for children and adults.

The Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District has begun testing and filling its irrigation system. It expects to start delivering water to its users by April 21.

Officials say it usually takes about two weeks for all 500 miles of their canals to fill.

Parents are encouraged to talk with their children about staying away from the canals. They should not play near them. Canals are private property.

The Idaho Water Users Association says more children drown in irrigation facilities than any other bodies of water in the state.

Here are four safety tips to remember when around canals.

1. Stay out of canals, ditches, laterals and drains (especially when there is water). Irrigation water facilities are not built or maintained for recreational activities. They are intended for the delivery of water from Idaho's rivers and reservoirs to farmers, ranchers and other water users throughout the state.

2. Don't go into a canal, ditch, lateral or drain to retrieve anything: This includes toys, clothing, pets or anything else. Contact your local irrigation manager to help safely retrieve items that end up in one of these bodies of water.

3.Watch children AT ALL TIMES when they are near a canal, ditch, lateral or drain: Children may not understand that these canals and ditches are not safe for swimming or playing.