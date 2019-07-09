BOISE, Idaho — Boise Art Museum's 65th annual Art in the Park takes place this weekend through Sunday, come rain or shine.

In years past, vendors experienced "scorching" hot weather.

"Usually it's brutal and pretty hot," said Noble Hardesty, a six-year Art in the Park artist.

The rain came down early Friday, but vendors were prepared with countless canopies spread across Julia Davis Park.

"We're hoping for the rain to go away and for it to not be raining and thundering," Sally Daniel said. "But people are still out here, we're having fun!

"There's room in the booth for people to come and shop," she added.

"We hope that everyone will come down, no matter what the weather's doing, and enjoy Art in the Park," said Melanie Fales, Boise Art Museum Executive Director. "Get your umbrella, put on your tennis shoes and raincoat and come on out."

Art in the Park runs through Sunday, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday hours are from 10 a.m. to p.m.