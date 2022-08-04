Art in the Park returning to Boise's Julia Davis Park in September

This year's Art in the Park features 242 artists total, including 49 new and 106 Idaho artists. The Boise Art Museum event is scheduled for Sept. 9 - Sept. 11.

BOISE, Idaho — The work of more than 100 Idaho artists will be on display this September when the Boise Art Museum's 68th Art in the Park returns to the City of Trees.

This year's festival features 242 artists total, including 49 new artists from the event in previous years. The three-day event at Julia Davis Park offers a variety of contemporary arts, including glass, metalwork, pottery, textiles, jewelry and toys.

In addition to the outdoor shopping, the Boise Art Museum will also host hands-on activities for children. Craft projects will be set up inside the Children's Art Tent.

Art in the Park also brings a variety of food and beverages from more than 30 vendors to Julia Davis Park. Drinks can be purchased in the Sculpture Garden Pub and local musicians will perform at the Gene Harris Bandshell.

Dates and times for BAM's 68th Art in the Park are listed below:

Friday, Sept. 9: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Children's Art tent will open at 11 a.m. each day, with closing time set for 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Boise Art Museum is looking for volunteers for this year's event. Positions are available Thursday, Sept. 8 through Monday, Sept. 12. Volunteer opportunities include assisting with Welcome Centers, the Children's Art Tent, Booth Sitting, Recycling and Event Set-Up and Take-Down.

Volunteer registration is available by clicking here. Art in the Park welcomes volunteers 14 years old and up.

The Boise Art Museum plans to reveal its Art in the Park Guide and information on enhanced accessibility resources in the coming weeks.

For more information is available on BAM's Art in the Park website.

