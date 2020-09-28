Injured soldier receives custom home in Kuna

The home features 40 major special adaptations to make life easier for Army Specialist Andrew Pike who was injured while serving in Iraq.

KUNA, Idaho — A national nonprofit organization, Home For Our Troops, continues to change lives.



The organization donated a specially adapted custom home in Kuna Monday morning to Army Specialist Andrew Pike.



In 2007, Pike was shot in his abdomen while on patrol in Iraq.

Thankfully an Army surgeon was able to stabilize him quickly and save his life, but Pike's injuries resulted in complete paraplegia of his lower extremities.



His new home features 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops -- making everyday life a little easier.

"A home like this will just allow me the opportunity to live independently with the kids, watch them. Give Becca a much needed chance to escape without worrying about whether we'll be OK or if they'll be any issues. So this just awards a freedom that I haven't had yet in the 13 years that I've been home.

Pike says he enjoys living an active lifestyle.