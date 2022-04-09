Arco man dies after rollover crash on U.S. 93

ISP said the pickup truck crossed over the center line and went off the left shoulder. The vehicle struck a stop sign and rolled before coming to rest upright.

ARCO, Idaho — An Arco man died early Saturday morning following a crash on U.S. Highway 93, Idaho State Police reported.

Idaho State Police (ISP) said the 57-year-old man was southbound on U.S. 93 in a Dodge Dakota pickup truck, when he crossed over the center line at milepost 87.5 northwest of Arco.

The vehicle went off the left shoulder and struck a stop sign, before the pickup rolled and came to rest upright on the left shoulder.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

ISP said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The Arco man died at the scene of the crash.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office, Arco Fire Department and Arco EMS personnel assisted ISP following the incident.

Idaho State Police continues to investigate the crash.

