Applications open for new Boise Office of Police Accountability Director

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise opened their applications Tuesday in the search for a new Office of Police Accountability (OPA) Director.

The office oversees civilian complaints against Boise Police Department, investigates shooting incidents and makes recommendations upon certain investigations or findings. The director reports to the mayor and city council. Applications will be accepted until March 21, the city said in a news release.

Interviews will be conducted by a panel of department heads, agency leaders, non-profit leaders and members of the Chief’s Citizen Advisory Committee, the City of Boise said. The top two or three candidates will later interview with council members and the Boise Mayor, Lauren McLean.

Two employees remain in the OPA, Interim Director Nicole Schafer and an office administrator. The two investigators in the OPA, John Meyer and Diane Loos, resigned on Feb. 3 -- just a few months after the former director of OPA, Jesus Jara, was fired for watching body camera footage "without cause."

Jara later filed a lawsuit claiming the city retaliated against him for his role in the intake of complaints from Boise Police employees against their former police chief.

