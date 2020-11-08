Apartments for homeless veterans open in Boise

Valor Pointe is a new a 27-unit apartment building along State Street that also provides services to veterans who live there.

BOISE, Idaho — More veterans who've experienced homelessness have a new home in Boise.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and several partners in the Our Path Home initiative celebrated the grand opening Tuesday for Valor Pointe, a 27-unit apartment building along State Street.



Because of the coronavirus, the event was a virtual celebration.



Along with housing veterans who've struggled with chronic homelessness, Valor Pointe offers health care, counseling, and substance abuse treatment for the people who will live there.

"What's so impressive about this facility is it's clearly built for the long-term,” said Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg. “It's going to be long term. It's not going to serve for just a few years, it's going to be part of our community, and it is built in a quality that makes that true."