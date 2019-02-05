BOISE, Idaho — Residents of a Boise apartment complex got out safely after a fire broke out in an upstairs unit early Thursday morning.

The fire started at about 5 a.m. at the complex on Sigmont Lane, off of Maple Grove Road north of the interstate.

Officials say Boise Police officers were nearby when the report came in, and were first on the scene. The officers tried to use fire extinguishers to put out the flames, but the fire continued to spread.

Flames were jumping from the roof as the first firefighters arrived on scene, according to Boise Fire. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire and keep it from spreading to any other apartments.

The second-floor apartment where the fire began is badly scorched, officials say, and at least three other units have smoke damage. No one was hurt, according to Boise Fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Boise Burnout Fund is assisting the people displaced by the fire.