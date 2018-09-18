BOISE — The Treasure Valley may not be the surf capital of the world, but that doesn't stop surfers and kayakers alike from riding the man-made wave on the Boise River.

Boise Whitewater Park has become so popular, more businesses and housing are popping up in the area - and plans to build another mechanical wave is already in full swing.

The current wave is on the edge of Garden City and Boise, which many people have probably seen before or maybe even got in there!

Well, another one will be built right down the river that's part of the phase two design of the whitewater park, which entails much more.

For the past two years, Boise city officials have been working on permitting and construction design for phase two of the whitewater park.

“We’re now to a point where we are ready to do the in-water features,” Boise Parks and Recreation Department Director Doug Holloway.

Holloway says once complete there will be three in-water features. The first is perhaps the most anticipated.

“So, it will be a mechanical wave feature that will be able to control what type of wave will occur at that location,” said Holloway.

It will be very similar to the existing mechanical wave built in phase one, which Guy Midnight, the owner of nearby bar The Yardarm says has been a game changer.

“After the surfers are done with their session they will come down here and grab a beer and a taco,” said Midnight.

Recently, several other businesses have popped up by the wave too, including Caffe Luciano's.

“But now all these little businesses are popping up,” said Midnight.

The second wave will be built just down the river.

“No question it’s going to increase the visibility of the area and the usage of that area,” said Holloway.

And serve practical purposes too.

“And that will also act as a diversion for farmers union, and it also acts as a mitigator for flooding as well,” said Holloway.

Phase two also calls for placing boulders inside the river to create two more natural waves.

“Which will go downriver toward Veterans Park pond will be more like Kelly's Whitewater Park feature,” said Holloway.

And rebuilding part of the Boise Greenbelt.

“You will have a brand new Greenbelt connection that will now be on the north side of Veterans Park pond,” said Holloway.

The project is set to be finished in the summer of 2019.

“So really it’s creating an environment that really is conducive and engaging our community and having a lot of good free family opportunities,” said Holloway.

In total, the phase two addition of Boise Whitewater Park will cost $11 million. Of that, $4 million came from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation, and the rest from the city's impact fees and general fund.

© 2018 KTVB