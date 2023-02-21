'No present or impending threat' found at Ontario High School, district officials say

ONTARIO, Oregon — The Ontario Police Department and Ontario School District officials on Tuesday investigated a potential threat to Ontario High School following an anonymous report made to dispatch.
Ontario school officials said an assessment and search revealed "no present or impending threat to students." In a post on Facebook, they added that "all students are safe and the school day was able to proceed as normal."
"It appears as if this same threat was made to multiple organizations throughout the state," school officials said. They also thanked the person who reported the tip to district officials, saying "OSD would like to strongly remind parents, students and staff to report anything that my be interpreted as a threat to school property or persons."
Tips concerning school safety can be made to school district personnel or law enforcement. Tips about any negative activity on campus, including threats against the school, fights, bullying, drugs, et cetera, can be made anonymously using the SafeOregon tip line.
If there is an immediate threat to a student, staff member or school, Ontario S.D. officials advise calling 911.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.