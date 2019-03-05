BOISE, Idaho — One person gave a big gift to the Idaho Humane Society for Idaho Gives Day Thursday evening.

The $105,000 donation was made to the Idaho Humane's Capital Campaign through a Donor-Advised Fund. The Capital Campaign is raising money to fund the organization's new state-of-the-art facility being built off Overland Road.

The giver wishes to remain anonymous, the shelter says.

MORE: Idaho Humane Society to open new Boise facility this year

"This is a tremendous boost to our Capital Campaign," IHS Chief Development Officer Jimmy Hillig said. "We met and exceeded our original Capital Campaign goal, but while we were knocking that goal out of the park, material and construction costs skyrocketed beyond anyone's predictions. That's been rough on us, so this timely donation is welcome news, and will help us get closer to finishing out this Capital Campaign debt free. Hopefully, this gift will also inspire other major donors to give to their favorite causes on Idaho Gives for years to come."

RELATED: Who let the dogs out? Dozens of Texas rescue animals looking for homes in the Treasure Valley

All other donations received on Idaho Gives will be put towards medical care for pets in the shelter, including transfers from Idaho and across the United States.

In all, Idaho Gives raised a total of $1.9 million for 589 nonprofits.