BOISE — The 21st annual Empty Bowls event took over the Grove Plaza again Friday morning.

Hundreds of people lined up to purchase one or more of the nearly 2,000 hand-painted bowls.

Treasure Valley restaurants served up stews, bisques, chilis and chowders during the yearly family event.

But Empty Bowls is more than just a good way to recover from the Thanksgiving feasting. All the money made Friday will help the Idaho Foodbank feed hungry families this holiday season.

Idaho Foodbank Chief Development Officer Morgan Wilson said the issue of food insecurity is widespread across Idaho.

"We'll have more than 1,000 people that come in in support of hunger relief today, and that's important because 1 in 8 people, 1 in 6 kids across the state have experienced hunger," she said.

In all, the proceeds from Friday's event will help provide nearly 250,000 meals.

