Ammonia leak prompts some downtown Boise street closures, evacuations

An alert went out Wednesday morning in a half-mile radius of 15th Street near the I-184 overpass.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department says crews have isolated an ammonia leak that occurred early Wednesday morning along 15th Street just north of River Street, south of the I-184 connector overpass.

The River Street off-ramp from the eastbound I-184 connector in downtown Boise and other streets in the area were closed, and some businesses evacuated as a precaution. The Boise Fire Department said at 8:45 a.m. that most roads had reopened at that time, but evacuations remained in place on one block of 15th Street north of River.

The leak was first reported to emergency dispatch shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The area notified of the gas leak Wednesday morning in a Code Red alert includes several blocks north and south of the connector, which becomes Myrtle Street at 13th. People within 500 feet were advised to keep doors and windows closed and heating-and-cooling systems turned off.

Pivot Lifestyle and Fitness, located off of Myrtle Street between 12th and 13th streets, notified members that its facility had been evacuated for safety purposes until further notice.

