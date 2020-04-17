AMBER Alert issued for girl abducted in Rupert

Authorities are looking two suspects in connection to the kidnapping.

RUPERT, Idaho — Idaho State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for 14-year-old who authorities say was kidnapped by two men in Rupert early Thursday morning.

According to the alert issued by ISP, the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office believes the girl may be in imminent danger.

Officials identified the teen as 14-year-old Nayeli Miciela Ford. She is Native American and is described as being 5-foot-7, 175 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top with ruffles, denim shorts and white and black Adidas shoes.

Authorities are looking for two suspects in connection to the kidnapping.

The first is C. Villanueva Galarza, 35. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-7 and weighs 145 pounds.

The other suspect is Sergio, J. Anaya Alcantar. He is described as being 6-foot-6 and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

The suspects are believed to be traveling in a gray 2011 Chevrolet Malibu with Idaho license plate number 2M77260.

They are possibly headed westbound to Santa Rosa, California.

Authorities said the girl was taken by the suspects at about 7:50 a.m. Thursday morning. If they are spotted, call 911 or (208) 434-2320