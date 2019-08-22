BOISE, Idaho — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old Montana boy authorities say was abducted by his mother, who does not have custody of him.

Officials are asking people to keep an eye out for the suspect, 43-year-old Lanetta Kay Mellstead and her son, Tyran Ban Campen.

Authorities say Mellstead took the boy from Deborgia, Montana Wednesday evening after she "incapacitated" Tyran's father. Details about the father's condition and the extent of any injuries are unknown.

Mellstead's cell phone was last pinged in western Montana or Idaho, possibly headed westbound. Early Thursday morning, the AMBER Alert was extended into Idaho for Kootenai, Shoshone, and Bonner counties.

According to police, Mellstead is a known drug user and "is considered a direct threat to life of this child."

She is described as a white woman with brown hair and green eyes, about 5'5" and 140 pounds. She also uses a variety of aliases, according to police.

Tyran is white, police say, but no other description was released. Police did not release any photographs of the boy.

Mellstead is believed to be driving a black 1996 Ford Explorer, with license plate 540676B. Anyone who spots the suspect or her vehicle, or has any information, is asked to call police immediately.