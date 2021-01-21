AMBER Alert issued for 1-year-old Boise baby

x
Credit: ISP
Legend

BOISE, Idaho — An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday for a baby boy believed to be in danger. 

Legend Garza-Cota, aged one-and-a-half, was last seen in Boise on Tuesday.

Ada County Sheriff's Office officials say he is believed to be with his mother, 39-year-old Marisol Garza. 

Garza drives a 2006 silver Nissan Ultima with license plates 2C-VC722. 

Legend has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing red shoes and a black coat. Marisol Garza is 5'1" and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes

Anyone who spots the baby, his mother, or the car is urged to contact law enforcement immediately. 

Credit: Idaho State Police
