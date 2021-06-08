Amazon truck bursts into flames, shuts down I-84

An overpass and the eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed while crews worked to put out the fire.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — An early-morning truck fire blocked eastboung Interstate 84 for hours in Meridian Friday.

The incident happened at 1:30 a.m. near the Locust Grove overpass.

According to Idaho State Police, 40-year-old Criswell Madziwa of California was driving east in an Amazon truck pulling a trailer when his tire blew. The truck veered into a barrier, rupturing the fuel tank and starting a fire that ignited the truck and nearby brush.

Flames quickly spread to engulf the entire truck. Madziwa was able to get out, and was not hurt in the fire.

Crews shut down the eastbound lanes of I-84 as well as both lanes on the overpass and the onramp to get onto the interstate while firefighters worked to douse the truck and the grass fire.

Emergency responders were on scene for several hours working. All lanes are back open, and the damaged Amazon truck has been towed away.

