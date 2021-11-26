Amazon to build cargo facility at Boise Airport

"It is a big investment, but it's an investment that will serve not just Amazon (but) other users in that end of the airport,"

Amazon is looking to expand its Idaho shipping capabilities with a new cargo facility at the Boise Airport, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. The Boise City Council last week approved a lease agreement between Amazon, the online retail giant, and the city, which operates the airport. As part of the agreement, the city will build an access road, taxiway and ramp facilities for Amazon's cargo amenity, which includes a 30,000-square-foot building to be located south of the runway along Gowen Road. The building will be constructed at the company's expense, to go on vacant land leased from the airport.

Council President Elaine Clegg said the city's investment is not exclusively to benefit Amazon. The improvements will open runway access to vacant land south of Gowen Road, which the airport may lease, and it's a step toward building a bridge over Gowen Road and possibly a third airport runway in the area, Clegg said.

"It is a big investment, but it's an investment that will serve not just Amazon (but) other users in that end of the airport," she said. "I hope that citizens understand that this is the kind of investment in the long-term future of the airport, and, yes, it does serve this one user today but in the long run it serves a lot more than that."

